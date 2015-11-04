Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 4 Atos :
* Says to have been chosen by the Metropolitan police service to deliver SIAM services
* The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) and Atos will be working together to deliver a major new element of the force's IT services and systems strategy
* Contract signed on Nov. 2 between Atos and the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) Source text: bit.ly/1KXfusd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order