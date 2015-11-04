Nov 4 Atos :

* Says to have been chosen by the Metropolitan police service to deliver SIAM services

* The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) and Atos will be working together to deliver a major new element of the force's IT services and systems strategy

* Contract signed on Nov. 2 between Atos and the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) Source text: bit.ly/1KXfusd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)