UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4 Nireus Aquaculture SA :
* Says merges and absorbs Seafarm Ionian SA
* Says after merge, share capital increases by 9.5 million euro ($10.39 million)
* Says the shareholders of the absorbed will trade 1 share for 0.52 shares of the absorbing
* Says company's shareholders will trade 1 share for 1.07 shares of the absorbed
* Says new share capital will consist of 95.79 percent shares of absorbing and 4.21 percent shares of absorbed Source text: bit.ly/1iCNUK9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Reporting by Apostolos Kalantzis)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.