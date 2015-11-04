BRIEF-Central China Real Estate posts FY profit attributable of RMB403 mln
* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders of company for year amounted to approximately RMB403 million, down about 49.7%
Nov 4 Niger Insurance Plc :
* H1 2015 gross premium written of 6.17 billion naira versus 5.61 billion naira last year
* H1 2015 net operating profit before tax of 568.9 million naira versus 293.7 million naira last year Source: bit.ly/1ksydGM Further company coverage:
* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders of company for year amounted to approximately RMB403 million, down about 49.7%
March 24 (Reuters) - * LBO France says in exclusive talks to sell CHRYSO * Cinven had said earlier it was planning to buy CHRYSO