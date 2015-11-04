Nov 4 Tryg Forsikring A/S

* Tryg Forsikring completes new bond issue in the NOK market

* Says has entered into an agreement to issue Solvency II compliant tier 2 capital in form of a bond issue in amount of NOK 1.4 billion

* Says interest rate will be set to 3 months NIBOR + a margin of 2.75 pct during first 10 years

* Says bond issue has a maturity of 30 years