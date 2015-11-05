UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 5 Pandox AB :
* Q3 revenue from property management amounted to 458 million Swedish crowns ($53.11 million)versus 380 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA amounted to 495 million Swedish crowns versus 377 million crowns year ago
* Reiterates outlook from Q2 to grow cash earnings, excluding one-time items, in 2015 compared to 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources