Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 5 Bouvet ASA :
* Q3 operating revenue 256.8 million Norwegian crowns ($29.7 million) versus 242.3 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBIT 6.6 million crowns versus 9.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6547 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)