Nov 5 Valiant Holding AG :

* Net income for the first nine months compared to the same period last year increased by around 21 percent to 77 million Swiss francs ($77.53 million)

* 9-month net interest income, rose to 213 million Swiss francs (+ 7.4 pct)

* Operating profit after nine months was 93.9 million Swiss francs (+ 23.8 pct)

* For the full year sees clearly better net profit than in 2014 ($1 = 0.9932 Swiss francs)