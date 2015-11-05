BRIEF-Commerzbank to digitalise 80 percent of business processes within 4 yrs
* CEO says have set goal last year to digitalise 80 percent of our business processes within 4 yrs, up from 30 percent, will affect jobs Further company coverage:
Nov 5 Valiant Holding AG :
* Net income for the first nine months compared to the same period last year increased by around 21 percent to 77 million Swiss francs ($77.53 million)
* 9-month net interest income, rose to 213 million Swiss francs (+ 7.4 pct)
* Operating profit after nine months was 93.9 million Swiss francs (+ 23.8 pct)
* For the full year sees clearly better net profit than in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9932 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 The Bank of England said on Thursday it will develop a sharia-compliant liquidity tool for use by Islamic banks, underscoring efforts to attract business from the industry's core centres in the Middle East and South East Asia.
* PacWest Bancorp - transaction valued at approximately $705 million