Nov 4 Neurones SA :

* Q3 revenue 95.2 million euros ($103.33 million) versus 83.7 million euros year ago

* Overall, for full year 2015, Neurones is raising its revenues forecast to 390 million euros with operating profit of over 9 pct

* Operating profit in 3rd quarter amounted to 10.4 pct and totaled 9.2 pct of revenues over first three quarters of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9213 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)