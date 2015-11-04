Nov 4 Korian

* 9-month revenue up 21 pct at 1,918.6 million euros ($2.08 billion)

* Q3 revenue 652.4 million euros versus 630.2 million euros a year ago

* Confirmation of 2015 revenue objectives

* Is expected to achieve its objective of close to 2.6 billion euros in revenue for 2015, an intermediate step towards goal of 3 billion in 2017 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)