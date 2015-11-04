BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises expands ops in Nashik
* Says expands operations in Nashik Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ocB6gX) Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Korian
* 9-month revenue up 21 pct at 1,918.6 million euros ($2.08 billion)
* Q3 revenue 652.4 million euros versus 630.2 million euros a year ago
* Confirmation of 2015 revenue objectives
* Is expected to achieve its objective of close to 2.6 billion euros in revenue for 2015, an intermediate step towards goal of 3 billion in 2017 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says expands operations in Nashik Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ocB6gX) Further company coverage:
March 24 SYN-Tech Chem & Pharm Co Ltd : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.5 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/DGzopJ Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)