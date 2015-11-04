BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says Yuan Xujun appointed as CEO
* Chen Jianye has informed board his decision to cease from position of chief executive officer
Nov 4 Banque Profil de Gestion SA :
* 9-month net profit 18,127 Swiss francs ($18,247.43) (previous year: net loss 237,629 francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9934 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Baord resolved Deja Tulananda, be appointed to be chairman of the board of executive directors