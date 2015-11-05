BRIEF-Commerzbank to digitalise 80 percent of business processes within 4 yrs
* CEO says have set goal last year to digitalise 80 percent of our business processes within 4 yrs, up from 30 percent, will affect jobs Further company coverage:
Nov 5 Redefine Properties Ltd
* FY distribution of 80 cents; up 7.3 pct in line with guidance
* Sees distribution growth of between 6 pct and 7 pct per share for full 2016 year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO says have set goal last year to digitalise 80 percent of our business processes within 4 yrs, up from 30 percent, will affect jobs Further company coverage:
April 6 The Bank of England said on Thursday it will develop a sharia-compliant liquidity tool for use by Islamic banks, underscoring efforts to attract business from the industry's core centres in the Middle East and South East Asia.
* PacWest Bancorp - transaction valued at approximately $705 million