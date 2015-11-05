Nov 5 Bittium Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 11.1 million euros ($12.1 million) versus 10.0 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 0.6 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago

* Expects that from continuing operations net sales will grow in 2015

* Says operating profit will be at same level or higher than in previous year for wireless business Source text for Eikon:

