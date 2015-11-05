UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 5 Bonduelle Sas :
* Q1 revenue 462.9 million euros ($503.2 million) versus 464.3 million euros a year ago
* Confirms its objective of a moderate growth of its turnover and current operating profitability on a like for like basis announced on September 29, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources