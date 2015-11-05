Nov 5 Raisio Oyj :

* Q3 EBIT 16.0 million euros ($17.4 million) versus 12.1 million euros year ago

* Q3 net sales 134.5 million euros versus 126.9 million euros year ago

* Expects its 2015 EBIT to return on its long-term upward trend

* Estimates its net sales of 2015 to increase from last year and EBIT margin, excluding one-off items, to be significantly higher than 7.0 per cent realised in 2014

