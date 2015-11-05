Czech central bank removes cap on crown currency strength
PRAGUE, April 6 The Czech central bank (CNB) ended its intervention regime keeping the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro on Thursday, allowing the currency to float to stronger levels.
Nov 5 MRM SA :
* Q3 revenue of 3.3 million euros ($3.58 million) versus 3.6 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PRAGUE, April 6 The Czech central bank (CNB) ended its intervention regime keeping the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro on Thursday, allowing the currency to float to stronger levels.
* Karur Vysya Bank Ltd says sets overnight MCLR at 9.10 percent wef 7th April Source text: http://bit.ly/2o0z2tN Further company coverage:
April 6 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd