UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 5 Baywa AG :
* 9-month consolidated revenues of 11.1 billion euros ($12.06 billion), down 3 percent
* 9-month EBIT up by 0.8 million euros to about 75.3 million euros
* Business performance expected to remain positive for 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1NtDiKA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources