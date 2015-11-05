BRIEF-Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471
* Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471 for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
Nov 5 Txcell SA :
* Reports 9-month revenue of 882,000 euros ($957,940) versus 245,000 euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471 for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
* Unit 505 Games grants exclusive rights on Chinese market for the video game "Portal Knights" for PC and mobile versions - except for PC Steam - to Guangzhou Duoyi Network Co Ltd (Duoyi)
* IATA repeats criticsm of electronics ban (Adds comments on electronics ban, Middle East figures, changes dateline to Berlin)