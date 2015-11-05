Nov 5 Solocal Group SA :

* Reports Q3 revenues of 212 million euros ($230.3 million), down 6 pct

* Q3 internet revenues of 152 million euros, up 2 pct

* Q3 EBITDA of 78 million euros, down 4 pct

* Q3 EBITDA/revenue margin is 37 pct

* Outlook for year becomes: annual EBITDA/revenue margin increased to 31 pct

* Outlook for year becomes: annual internet revenue growth reduced between +3 pct and +5 pct

