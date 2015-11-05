BRIEF-Palred Technologies to consider investment in subsidiary companies
* Palred Technologies says to consider investment in subsidiary companies
Nov 5 Solocal Group SA :
* Reports Q3 revenues of 212 million euros ($230.3 million), down 6 pct
* Q3 internet revenues of 152 million euros, up 2 pct
* Q3 EBITDA of 78 million euros, down 4 pct
* Q3 EBITDA/revenue margin is 37 pct
* Outlook for year becomes: annual EBITDA/revenue margin increased to 31 pct
* Outlook for year becomes: annual internet revenue growth reduced between +3 pct and +5 pct
($1 = 0.9206 euros)
* Intel Corp - CEO Brian M. Krzanich's 2016 total compensation was $19.1 million versus $14.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Says it will acquire 600 shares (100 percent stake) of Lunascape Corporation, for 379 million yen, from an individual