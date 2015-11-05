BRIEF-Commerzbank to digitalise 80 percent of business processes within 4 yrs
* CEO says have set goal last year to digitalise 80 percent of our business processes within 4 yrs, up from 30 percent, will affect jobs Further company coverage:
Nov 5 Viel et Cie SA :
* Reports Q3 consolidated revenue of 192.5 million euros ($209.1 million), up 14.3 pct
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO says have set goal last year to digitalise 80 percent of our business processes within 4 yrs, up from 30 percent, will affect jobs Further company coverage:
April 6 The Bank of England said on Thursday it will develop a sharia-compliant liquidity tool for use by Islamic banks, underscoring efforts to attract business from the industry's core centres in the Middle East and South East Asia.
* PacWest Bancorp - transaction valued at approximately $705 million