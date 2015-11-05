Nov 5 Recipharm

* Q3 EBITDA increased by 68 pct and amounted to SEK 86 million (51) giving an EBITDA margin of 11.0% (10.1)

* Recipharm Q3 net sales amounted to SEK 785 million

* "Looking forward we expect that the weakening of demand for certain products continues, hence the profit impact from weak performance in Solids and Other will continue near term."