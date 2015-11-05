BRIEF-Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471
Nov 5 Recipharm
* Q3 EBITDA increased by 68 pct and amounted to SEK 86 million (51) giving an EBITDA margin of 11.0% (10.1)
* Recipharm Q3 net sales amounted to SEK 785 million
* "Looking forward we expect that the weakening of demand for certain products continues, hence the profit impact from weak performance in Solids and Other will continue near term." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit 505 Games grants exclusive rights on Chinese market for the video game "Portal Knights" for PC and mobile versions - except for PC Steam - to Guangzhou Duoyi Network Co Ltd (Duoyi)
* IATA repeats criticsm of electronics ban (Adds comments on electronics ban, Middle East figures, changes dateline to Berlin)