Nov 5 Nykredit Realkredit Group A/S

* 9 month pre-tax profit 3,111 million Danish crowns ($452.96 million) versus 1,550 million crowns a year ago

* Says income is rising, whereas costs and loan impairment losses are decreasing

* Says raise full-year guidance by 500 million crowns to between 4.7 billion crowns and 5.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8681 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)