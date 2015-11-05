Nov 5 North Media A/S :

* Q3 revenue 228.0 million Danish crowns ($33.2 million) versus 248.3 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBIT loss 13.0 million crowns versus profit 7.4 million crowns year ago

* 2015 revenue is expected to range from 1.00 billion crowns to 1.02 billion crowns for 2015

* 2015 group EBIT is expected to range from a negative 15 million crowns to 0 million crowns

($1 = 6.8697 Danish crowns)