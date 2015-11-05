Nov 5 Xing

* says increased its third-quarter revenues year by 17 per cent to 30.5 million (Q3 2014: 26 million).

* says during 9M 2015, Xing acquired more than 34,000 new paid members, an increase of over 30 percent

* Xing says during 9M 2015, Xing welcomed 1.2 million new members in total.

* Q3 revenues 30.9 million eur, for Q3 net income 4.8 million eur

* Xing says paid memberships continued to grow strongly with an 18 percent increase from 15.6 million in Q3 2014 to 18.5 million in Q3 2015.

* Xing Q3 consolidated net profit 4.6 million eur