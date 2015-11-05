BRIEF-Commerzbank to digitalise 80 percent of business processes within 4 yrs
* CEO says have set goal last year to digitalise 80 percent of our business processes within 4 yrs, up from 30 percent, will affect jobs Further company coverage:
Nov 5 Capman Oyj :
* Q3 turnover 8.9 million euros ($9.7 million) versus 8.1 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating profit 538,000 euros versus loss 700,000 euros year ago
* Maintains its outlook estimate for 2015
* Estimates 2015 earnings per share to improve from level achieved in 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO says have set goal last year to digitalise 80 percent of our business processes within 4 yrs, up from 30 percent, will affect jobs Further company coverage:
April 6 The Bank of England said on Thursday it will develop a sharia-compliant liquidity tool for use by Islamic banks, underscoring efforts to attract business from the industry's core centres in the Middle East and South East Asia.
* PacWest Bancorp - transaction valued at approximately $705 million