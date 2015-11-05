Nov 5 Draegerwerk

* Says q3 order intake 645.7 million eur

* Says q3 sales 604 million eur

* Says q3 ebit loss 22.6 million eur

* Says now expects sales to grow 1-3 percent in 2015 when adjusted for currency

* Says expects ebit margin of 2.5-4.5 percent in 2015