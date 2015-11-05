BRIEF-Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471
* Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471 for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
Nov 5 Draegerwerk
* Says q3 order intake 645.7 million eur
* Says q3 sales 604 million eur
* Says q3 ebit loss 22.6 million eur
* Says now expects sales to grow 1-3 percent in 2015 when adjusted for currency
* Says expects ebit margin of 2.5-4.5 percent in 2015 Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
* Unit 505 Games grants exclusive rights on Chinese market for the video game "Portal Knights" for PC and mobile versions - except for PC Steam - to Guangzhou Duoyi Network Co Ltd (Duoyi)
* IATA repeats criticsm of electronics ban (Adds comments on electronics ban, Middle East figures, changes dateline to Berlin)