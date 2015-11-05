Nov 5 Montea CVA :

* Q3 net operating result of 5.33 million euros ($5.78 million)(0.58 euros per share), growth of 40.3 pct compared with the same period last year

* Q3 net rental result up 28.1 pct to 8.27 million euros

* Outlook for financial year 2015 increase of net operating result per share to 2.30 euros, up 17 pct

* Outlook for financial year 2015 increase of net operating result to 21.0 million euros, up 37 pct

* Outlook for financial year 2015 possible further dividend increase in combination with a lower payout ratio

* Q3 occupancy rate of 95.9 pct

* Q3 fair value of the property portfolio amounts to 475 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1HaMW3s