UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 5 PRFoods AS :
* Says Estonian Financial Supervision Authority issued a fine to as PRFoods, in amount of 10,665 euros ($11,583), for violation of requirement to make inside information public
* The manager of AS PRFoods will submit the question of whether to challenge the resolution of the Financial Supervision Authority in court for decision to the supervisory board of AS PRFoods
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources