* Says Estonian Financial Supervision Authority issued a fine to as PRFoods, in amount of 10,665 euros ($11,583), for violation of requirement to make inside information public

* The manager of AS PRFoods will submit the question of whether to challenge the resolution of the Financial Supervision Authority in court for decision to the supervisory board of AS PRFoods

