METALS-Copper steadies as Fed minutes hurt cyclical assets
* LME/ShFE arbitrage: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
Nov 5 Shawbrook Group Plc
* Continues to deliver strong growth, with originations and loans to customers up 27% and 23% respectively, driven by growing demand for lending from uk smes
* Significantly increased profitability during period, with underlying pbt up 68% whilst maintaining net interest margin at 6.1%
* Remains confident in delivering our near and medium term targets.
* Commercial mortgages, asset finance, secured and consumer divisions performed particularly well, both in terms of originations and new product launches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)
* LME/ShFE arbitrage: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as it fears the lack of clarity over Brexit will cause major travel disruption and hit demand.
LONDON, April 6 Britain's National Grid expects low demand for electricity this summer, meaning there could be times when there is more generation than needed, the grid operator said on Thursday.