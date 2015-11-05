Czech central bank removes cap on crown currency strength
PRAGUE, April 6 The Czech central bank (CNB) ended its intervention regime keeping the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro on Thursday, allowing the currency to float to stronger levels.
Nov 5 East Capital Explorer publ AB :
* 9-month operating profit 5.8 million euros ($6.3 million) versus 1.4 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating loss 10.8 million euros versus loss 0.5 million euros year ago
* NAV as per Sept. 30 was 8.96 euros per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9213 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PRAGUE, April 6 The Czech central bank (CNB) ended its intervention regime keeping the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro on Thursday, allowing the currency to float to stronger levels.
* Karur Vysya Bank Ltd says sets overnight MCLR at 9.10 percent wef 7th April Source text: http://bit.ly/2o0z2tN Further company coverage:
April 6 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd