Czech central bank removes cap on crown currency strength
PRAGUE, April 6 The Czech central bank (CNB) ended its intervention regime keeping the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro on Thursday, allowing the currency to float to stronger levels.
Nov 5 Castellum AB :
* Castellum invests 289 million Swedish crowns ($33.5 million)
* Started a reconstruction of property Majorna 163:1 in Gothenburg
* Investment is calculated to 108 million crowns, including own land for 20 million crowns
* The reconstruction holds durable and functional workplaces and is scheduled to be completed in Nov. 2016
* In Malmö Fastighets AB Briggen has started a new construction of a car showroom and a garage
* Investment is calculated to 52 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6317 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Karur Vysya Bank Ltd says sets overnight MCLR at 9.10 percent wef 7th April Source text: http://bit.ly/2o0z2tN Further company coverage:
