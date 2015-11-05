Nov 5 Castellum AB :

* Castellum invests 289 million Swedish crowns ($33.5 million)

* Started a reconstruction of property Majorna 163:1 in Gothenburg

* Investment is calculated to 108 million crowns, including own land for 20 million crowns

* The reconstruction holds durable and functional workplaces and is scheduled to be completed in Nov. 2016

* In Malmö Fastighets AB Briggen has started a new construction of a car showroom and a garage

* Investment is calculated to 52 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

