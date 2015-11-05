Nov 5 Zurich Insurance Group Ag

* Ceo says headcount reduction in general insurance of around 200 by the end of this year

* Says loss exposure on directors' & officers' (d&) liability insurance typically $20-$30 million per policy

* Says jobs to be cut are part of the global team which is spread across switzerland, uk, u.s. And ireland