BRIEF-Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471
* Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471 for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
Nov 5 Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab
* Oasmia announces an additional and partial exercise of over-allotment
* Oasmia today announced the closing of an additional and partial exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters
* The underwriters purchased 222,300 additional ADSs at a public offering price of $4.06 per ADS, representing 666,900 ordinary shares
* This partial exercise of the over-allotment option brought the aggregate gross proceeds from the offering to approximately $10.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other related expenses
* Unit 505 Games grants exclusive rights on Chinese market for the video game "Portal Knights" for PC and mobile versions - except for PC Steam - to Guangzhou Duoyi Network Co Ltd (Duoyi)
* IATA repeats criticsm of electronics ban (Adds comments on electronics ban, Middle East figures, changes dateline to Berlin)