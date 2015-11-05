BRIEF-Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471
* Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471 for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
Nov 5 Neuron Bio SA :
* Establishes unit in the United States called Neuron Bio USA INC
* The creation of Neuron Bio USA INC aims to accelerate development in the area of diagnosis and open market in the American continent Source text: bit.ly/1PbNDw8
* Unit 505 Games grants exclusive rights on Chinese market for the video game "Portal Knights" for PC and mobile versions - except for PC Steam - to Guangzhou Duoyi Network Co Ltd (Duoyi)
