* Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471 for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
Nov 5 Oasmia Pharmaceutical
* Oasmia pharmaceutical confirms final data indicating positive top-line results for paclical from head-to-head comparison study with abraxane
* Final analysis of the pharmacokinetic study confirms that water soluble and solvent free Paclical and US-market approved Abraxane have nearly identical concentration curves of both total and unbound paclitaxel following intravenous infusion of 260mg/m2 suggesting the same efficacy of the two drugs
* Unit 505 Games grants exclusive rights on Chinese market for the video game "Portal Knights" for PC and mobile versions - except for PC Steam - to Guangzhou Duoyi Network Co Ltd (Duoyi)
* IATA repeats criticsm of electronics ban (Adds comments on electronics ban, Middle East figures, changes dateline to Berlin)