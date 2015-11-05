BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank sets overnight MCLR at 9.10 pct from April 7
* Karur Vysya Bank Ltd says sets overnight MCLR at 9.10 percent wef 7th April Source text: http://bit.ly/2o0z2tN Further company coverage:
Nov 5 eQ Oyj :
* Q3 operating profit 3.2 million euros ($3.47 million) versus 2.0 million euros year ago
* Q3 net revenue 6.7 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9224 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd
TEL AVIV, April 6 Israeli semiconductor company Valens has raised $60 million in a financing round led by Israel Growth Partners, and including new investors Delphi, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Goldman Sachs and MediaTek, in addition to Valens’ existing investors.