BRIEF-Gambero Rosso signs commercial collaboration agreement with Gategroup
* Says signed on April 5 a commercial collaboration agreement with Gategroup
ZURICH Nov 5 Adecco SA CEO says:
* Don't see acceleration of growth in Germany; see essentially stable - not growing - business. 2 percent revenue increase mainly related to salary increases.
* No concrete acquisition plans but would consider small bolt-on acquisitions in professional staffing. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Says signed on April 5 a commercial collaboration agreement with Gategroup
* Markets await US-China summit with geopolitical implications
ZURICH, April 6 French group Saint-Gobain has extended until the end of this year its contract to buy a controlling stake in Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika from Sika's founding family and may prolong it again until the end of 2018, it said.