Nov 5 Bilici Yatirim :

* Unit Biteks Iplik Sanayi to set up a new cotton yarn production line for $7.6 million

* Production is planned to start in March-April 2016

* This investment will contribute 15 percent to 2016 consolidated turnover and about 25 percent for ensuing years