UPDATE 1-Air travel demand up in Feb, despite US travel restrictions
* IATA repeats criticsm of electronics ban (Adds comments on electronics ban, Middle East figures, changes dateline to Berlin)
Nov 5 (Reuters) -
* Meda CEO says continued strong focus on M&A opportunities
* Meda CFO says confident that Q3 provision of $25 million sufficient to settle Reglan product liability cases, hope to see settlement not too late into 2016 Further company coverage:
* IATA repeats criticsm of electronics ban (Adds comments on electronics ban, Middle East figures, changes dateline to Berlin)
LONDON, April 6 Scientists are getting closer to building life from scratch and technology pioneers are taking notice, with record sums moving into a field that could deliver novel drugs, materials, chemicals and even perfumes.
* Entered into a block trade agreement with Forsyth Barr Limited for off-market sale of it 19.91% stake (42.4 million shares) in Metlifecare Limited