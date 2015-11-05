Nov 5 Truworths International Ltd :

* Retail sales for first 18 trading weeks to Nov. 1, 2015 of 2016 financial period increased by 19 pct to 4.4 billion rand

* Gross trade receivables increased to 5.4 billion rand and were 15 pct higher than at corresponding prior period-end

* Group retail sales for period increased by 16 pct to 4.3 billion rand

* Percentage of active account holders able to purchase is at 85 pct compared to 84 pct in corresponding prior period