Nov 5 Nanorepro AG :

* Global Pharma Serbia will sell the products in the target countries in the name of Nanorepro

* Announces exclusive five-year contract with Global Pharma Serbia for eleven rapid tests

* Contract has a term of five years and is valid for eleven rapid tests in the fields of family planning, health care and food intolerances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)