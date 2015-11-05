UPDATE 1-Air travel demand up in Feb, despite US travel restrictions
* IATA repeats criticsm of electronics ban (Adds comments on electronics ban, Middle East figures, changes dateline to Berlin)
Nov 5 Nanorepro AG :
* Global Pharma Serbia will sell the products in the target countries in the name of Nanorepro
* Announces exclusive five-year contract with Global Pharma Serbia for eleven rapid tests
* Contract has a term of five years and is valid for eleven rapid tests in the fields of family planning, health care and food intolerances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* IATA repeats criticsm of electronics ban (Adds comments on electronics ban, Middle East figures, changes dateline to Berlin)
LONDON, April 6 Scientists are getting closer to building life from scratch and technology pioneers are taking notice, with record sums moving into a field that could deliver novel drugs, materials, chemicals and even perfumes.
* Entered into a block trade agreement with Forsyth Barr Limited for off-market sale of it 19.91% stake (42.4 million shares) in Metlifecare Limited