BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank sets overnight MCLR at 9.10 pct from April 7
* Karur Vysya Bank Ltd says sets overnight MCLR at 9.10 percent wef 7th April Source text: http://bit.ly/2o0z2tN Further company coverage:
Nov 5 Sparebank 1 SMN :
* Fitch has on Nov. 4 affirmed SpareBank 1 SMN credit ratings
* Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
April 6 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd
TEL AVIV, April 6 Israeli semiconductor company Valens has raised $60 million in a financing round led by Israel Growth Partners, and including new investors Delphi, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Goldman Sachs and MediaTek, in addition to Valens’ existing investors.