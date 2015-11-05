BRIEF-Intel Corp says CEO Brian M. Krzanich's 2016 total compensation was $19.1 mln
* Intel Corp - CEO Brian M. Krzanich's 2016 total compensation was $19.1 million versus $14.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Nov 5 Larq SA :
* Its unit signs 6.9 million zloty ($1.8 million) gross deal for expansion of bike renting system in Lublin, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8890 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intel Corp - CEO Brian M. Krzanich's 2016 total compensation was $19.1 million versus $14.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Says it will acquire 600 shares (100 percent stake) of Lunascape Corporation, for 379 million yen, from an individual
* Says second biggest shareholder Resort&Medical Co.,Ltd. decreased voting power in the company to 0 percent, from 19 percent (530,000 shares)