Nov 5 Diageo Plc :

* Sells Argentinian wine interests to Grupo Peñaflor and appoints them as dedicated distributor for Diageo's spirits brands

* Transaction is expected to be completed early in 2016.

* Sale proceeds, which are not material, have not been disclosed

* Peñaflor after an interim period, will jointly produce with Diageo its domestic spirits brands across Argentina

* Sale includes Navarro Correas and San Telmo wine brands, together with production sites and vineyards

* Transaction, which is EPS neutral in first full year following completion, will result in an exceptional loss before taxation of about 60 million stg upon completion