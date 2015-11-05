Nov 5 ZetaDisplay AB :

* ZetaDisplay has signed a framework agreement with a partner for the delivery of ZetaDisplay's media platform for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketingworth

* Estimates value during the contract period to 5.5 million Swedish crowns ($636,780.44)

