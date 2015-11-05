BRIEF-Fonfun says shareholding structure change
* Says second biggest shareholder Resort&Medical Co.,Ltd. decreased voting power in the company to 0 percent, from 19 percent (530,000 shares)
Nov 5 ZetaDisplay AB :
* ZetaDisplay has signed a framework agreement with a partner for the delivery of ZetaDisplay's media platform for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketingworth
* Estimates value during the contract period to 5.5 million Swedish crowns ($636,780.44)
* Says a Tokyo-based asset management company Gatz decreased voting power in the company to 40.8 percent from 50.2 percent
* Said on Wednesday that it signed a 16.1 million zlotys gross($4.04 million) deal for the delivery of materials to build innovative technological line