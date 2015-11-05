BRIEF-NordLB says hopes complete ship loan deal with KKR in Q2
April 6 NordLB board member Hinrich Holm says at annual press conference
Nov 5 Arco Vara AS :
* Q3 net profit for the period 200,000 euros ($217,140.00) versus 400,000 euros year ago
* Q3 revenue from continuing operations 2.1 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 NordLB board member Hinrich Holm says at annual press conference
SAO PAULO, April 6 Qatar Investment Authority's sold about 2.5 percent of Banco Santander Brasil SA for 2.3 billion reais ($737 million) in a restricted offering after banks exercised an option to buy extra units, the bank said on Thursday.
* In march 2017, group achieved aggregated contracted sales of rmb43.02 billion