BRIEF-Barrick announces strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group
* Barrick announces strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold
Nov 5 Wirecard AG
* Expected proceeds of approximately 100 million euros in total from sale of Visa Europe Ltd to Visa Inc.
* Figures specified for consideration are, however, approximate and based on current estimates
* Actual amounts received by Wirecard Bank AG may therefore differ Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Barrick announces strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold
April 5 Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc said on Wednesday Amazon.com Inc had acquired the right to buy up to 23 percent of the company and that it would supply batteries to power forklifts used by the online retailer in its warehouses.
April 5 U.S. solar company First Solar Inc on Wednesday said it was looking to sell its stake in a publicly traded company it formed with rival SunPower Corp less than two years ago, at the height of investor euphoria over so-called "yieldcos."