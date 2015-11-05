BRIEF-Tyson Bioresearch to pay no div for 2016
April 6 Tyson Bioresearch Inc : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/TegLKG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Nov 5 RTA Laboratuvarlari :
* Q3 net profit of 2.1 million lira ($734,522.56) versus 940,864 lira year ago
* Q3 revenue of 8.3 million lira versus 7.6 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8590 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 Global demand for air travel rose 4.8 percent in February, continuing the strong start from January and driven by lower fares and improving economies, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.
April 6 UNICON OPTICAL Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/FKuqGz Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)