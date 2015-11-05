UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 5 Agroton Public Ltd :
* Says accepted for purchase $10.4 million in aggregate principal amount of notes
* The purchase price equals to 30 pct of principal amount of notes tendered plus accrued and unpaid interest in accordance with terms and conditions of invitation to tender
* Says all notes tendered at purchase amount have been accepted in full and will be tendered for cancellation by company
* Says $22 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes previously purchased will also be cancelled
* Says $17.6 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes remain outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources