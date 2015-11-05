Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 5 Worldpay Group Plc :
* Announces upsizing and pricing of its EUR 500 million senior notes due 2022
* Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 3.75 pct and they will be issued at 100 pct of their nominal value
* Notes are expected to be issued on Tuesday Nov. 10, 2015
* The offering was upsized from previously announced EUR 400 million aggregate principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)