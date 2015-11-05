Nov 5 JCDecaux :

* Says adjusted organic revenue growth for Q4 expected to be in line with first nine months' revenue growth

* Says adjusted organic revenue growth for 2015 expected to be up above 3 percent

* Says Q3 adjusted revenue up 14.1 percent to 764.0 million euros

* Says to pursue further external growth opportunities as they arise